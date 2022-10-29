NewsVideos

Dr. Shaibal Guha shares tips to Manage Diabetes

|Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Diabetes control is in our hands

All Videos

Dr. Lijesh K.U shares some practical advice on controlling Diabetes
Dr. Lijesh K.U shares some practical advice on controlling Diabetes
Dr. Avinash Petil wishes everyone a Diabetes Free Life
Dr. Avinash Petil wishes everyone a Diabetes Free Life
Dr. Mohit Saran explains how to say no to Diabetes
Dr. Mohit Saran explains how to say no to Diabetes
Ahead of polls, Gujarat to set up panel to implement UCC
1H5:51
Ahead of polls, Gujarat to set up panel to implement UCC
Deshhit: Imran Khan again lauds India as he begins 'long march' in Pakistan
22:58
Deshhit: Imran Khan again lauds India as he begins 'long march' in Pakistan

Trending Videos

Dr. Lijesh K.U shares some practical advice on controlling Diabetes
Dr. Avinash Petil wishes everyone a Diabetes Free Life
Dr. Mohit Saran explains how to say no to Diabetes
1H5:51
Ahead of polls, Gujarat to set up panel to implement UCC
22:58
Deshhit: Imran Khan again lauds India as he begins 'long march' in Pakistan