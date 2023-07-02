trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629761
Dr Subhash Chandra's big statement on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Subhash Chandra's big statement on Uniform Civil Code has come to the fore. He said that he is in favor of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A large section of the country is in favor of UCC. There should be a law in the country.
