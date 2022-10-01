हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Dr. Swapnil Garde gives 3 practical tips for heart care
|
Updated:
Oct 01, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Know your family history and visit your doctor regularly
×
All Videos
23:25
The China Files: China's economic policy whose purpose is to rule the world
20:47
Rahasya Abhi Baki Hai : Is Ashwathama, 'Chiranjeevi' or 'imaginary'?
Dr. Arindam Pande tells us about India becoming a major center of heart diseases
Dr. Harishankar raises awareness about heart diseases
Dr. N.K. Das discusses common causes of heart diseases
Trending Videos
23:25
The China Files: China's economic policy whose purpose is to rule the world
20:47
Rahasya Abhi Baki Hai : Is Ashwathama, 'Chiranjeevi' or 'imaginary'?
Dr. Arindam Pande tells us about India becoming a major center of heart diseases
Dr. Harishankar raises awareness about heart diseases
Dr. N.K. Das discusses common causes of heart diseases