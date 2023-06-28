NewsVideos
Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Uniform Civil Code is about to come in Uttarakhand. The draft of UCC is almost ready. According to sources, the report will be submitted to the government soon.

