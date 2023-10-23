trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678791
Drastic Increase in Delhi's Pollution Level, AQI nears 306

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Delhi Pollution: As winter approaches, the air quality in Delhi-NCR is once again seen deteriorating. AQI level in Delhi has been recorded at 306. The air quality is very poor not only in Delhi but also in Noida.
