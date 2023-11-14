trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687856
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Drone conspiracy foiled near Firozpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Another drone conspiracy foiled by BSF Personnel. As per latest reports, drone infliteration attempt was made near Firozpur area. BSF has shot down drone. Know about the full news in detail.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kamal Nath makes huge remark on BJP over MP Elections
Play Icon5:30
Kamal Nath makes huge remark on BJP over MP Elections
Investigation committee formed in Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Case
Play Icon6:49
Investigation committee formed in Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Case
Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
Play Icon3:11
Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
Play Icon1:50
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie
Play Icon9:52
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie

Trending Videos

Kamal Nath makes huge remark on BJP over MP Elections
play icon5:30
Kamal Nath makes huge remark on BJP over MP Elections
Investigation committee formed in Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Case
play icon6:49
Investigation committee formed in Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Case
Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
play icon3:11
Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
play icon1:50
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie
play icon9:52
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie
pakistan drone conspiracy,Pakistan Drone,Pakistani drone,Pakistan Drone attack,pakistan drone in india,pakistan drone drops drugs in punjab,Pakistan drone in Punjab,Pakistan drones,pakistan drone view,punjab ferozepur drone conspiracy,drone conspiracy foiled in pakistan,drones in pakistan,Drone,pakistan drone shot down,Pakistan,Pak Drone Conspiracy,bsf shoots pakistani drone,drone conspiracy foiled,punjab drone conspiracy,punjab gurdaspur drone conspiracy,