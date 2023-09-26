trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667312
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Drone-weapons and gangsters, there was a conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack in India.

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
India Canada News: The stand of the Indian government has become tougher amid the ongoing tension with Canada on the issue of giving shelter to Khalistani terrorists in Canada. To root out Khalistani terrorism, the government has openly started taking action against the terrorists.
Follow Us

All Videos

Canadian Police released photo of the suspects' car in Nijjar Murder Case
play icon9:57
Canadian Police released photo of the suspects' car in Nijjar Murder Case
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York
play icon1:16
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York
Bengaluru's busiest bus station comes to halt, because of Bandh over Cauvery water dispute
play icon2:33
Bengaluru's busiest bus station comes to halt, because of Bandh over Cauvery water dispute
B-Town Heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan Spotted At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:38
B-Town Heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Khushi Kapoor Shells Out Major Wardrobe Goals At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:50
Khushi Kapoor Shells Out Major Wardrobe Goals At Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

Canadian Police released photo of the suspects' car in Nijjar Murder Case
play icon9:57
Canadian Police released photo of the suspects' car in Nijjar Murder Case
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York
play icon1:16
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York
Bengaluru's busiest bus station comes to halt, because of Bandh over Cauvery water dispute
play icon2:33
Bengaluru's busiest bus station comes to halt, because of Bandh over Cauvery water dispute
B-Town Heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan Spotted At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:38
B-Town Heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Khushi Kapoor Shells Out Major Wardrobe Goals At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:50
Khushi Kapoor Shells Out Major Wardrobe Goals At Mumbai Airport
india canada tension,india canada tensions latest news,india canada tensions reason,india canada tension nia,NIA,nia on khalistan,nia on pannu,nia on lawrence bishnoi,nia on arsh dalla,NIA chargesheet,nia chargesheet arsh dalla,arsh dalla gangster,arsh dalla gangster interview,arsh dalla call recording,Trudeau,trudeau on hardeep nijjar,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,Jai Shankar,Terror funding,Zee News,Hindi News,Ajit Doval,Modi,Breaking News,Latest News,