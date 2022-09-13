DVAC conducts raids at 26 places linked to former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on September 13 conducted search operations at 26 places linked to former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani. The searches were done in connection with allegations that Velumani awarded tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies misusing his position

Sep 13, 2022

