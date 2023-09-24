trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666448
NewsVideos
videoDetails

EAM Jaishankar Explains The Purpose Of The Voice Of Global South Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 23 attended “India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development” event.
Follow Us

All Videos

Portugal's FM Praises India's Ability To Raise Some Of Major Global Issues
play icon2:28
Portugal's FM Praises India's Ability To Raise Some Of Major Global Issues
Heavy rain worsens situation in Bihar, 7 killed due to lightning in Patna
play icon3:21
Heavy rain worsens situation in Bihar, 7 killed due to lightning in Patna
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
play icon1:56
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
play icon8:56
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
play icon1:0
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab

Trending Videos

Portugal's FM Praises India's Ability To Raise Some Of Major Global Issues
play icon2:28
Portugal's FM Praises India's Ability To Raise Some Of Major Global Issues
Heavy rain worsens situation in Bihar, 7 killed due to lightning in Patna
play icon3:21
Heavy rain worsens situation in Bihar, 7 killed due to lightning in Patna
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
play icon1:56
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
play icon8:56
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
play icon1:0
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab