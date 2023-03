videoDetails

EAM S Jaishankar Breaks Silence On Indian Embassy Attack By Khalistani

| Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

EAM S Jaishankar reacted days after Khalistani supports pulled downed Indian flag in London. He has accused the UK government of failing to meet security obligations. EAM Jaishankar has slammed UK Govt calling it 'differential Standards'.