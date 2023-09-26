trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667310
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York. “Appreciate the rapid progress in our bilateral cooperation. Value our regular exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues.” tweeted EAM Dr S Jaishankar.
