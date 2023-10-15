trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675758
Earth trembles again in Delhi-NCR, earthquake felt in many cities

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Sunday. After this, people got scared and came out of their houses. The intensity of this earthquake is said to be 4.8.
