Earthquake tremors felt again in Jammu Kashmir's Doda

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Earthquake Today: Earthquake tremors felt again in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. After Tuesday afternoon, there was an earthquake last night also around 2:30 pm, after which earthquake has been reported once again.

