Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck eastern Kashmir around 1:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

