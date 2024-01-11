trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708685
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: 6.0 earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR today. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Hindukush, Afghanistan, whose intensity was 6.1. Earthquake tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar of Pakistan. Earthquake tremors were felt in Kashmir.

