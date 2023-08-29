trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654901
Earthquake tremors in Bali, Indonesia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Earthquake tremors have been felt in Bali, Indonesia. The intensity of the earthquake has been measured at 7.0 on the Richter scale. There is no information about the casualties yet. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Mataram, Indonesia.
