Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
Earthquake in Uttarkashi 2023: Earthquake tremors have been felt in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. These tremors were felt at around 5:30 in the morning. The earthquake intensity has been measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale. Know in this report how much damage was caused by the earthquake.
