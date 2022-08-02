Eating strawberries can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's Disease | Zee English News

Strawberries can likely help protect your brain from Alzheimer’s disease. It has a bioactive compound called pelargonidin. The researchers from Rush university found that pelargonidin may protect from developing Alzheimer’s

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

