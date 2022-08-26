EC sends its recommendation over Jharkhand CM issue, he might lose his chair | Zee English News

Hemant Soren's continuation as Jharkhand Chief Minister remained uncertain on Thursday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is understood to have conveyed its decision in the office-of-profit allegation against him to Governor Ramesh Bais.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

