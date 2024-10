videoDetails

EC to hold press conference at 3:30 PM today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:16 PM IST

A big announcement can be made today regarding the elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. EC's press conference will be held at 3:30 pm. The election dates will be announced during this press conference. Along with this, it will be told in how many phases the elections will be held.