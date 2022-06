Economic Crises: Why are people wanting to leave Sri Lanka?

There has been an unprecedented demand for passports in Sri Lanka in the last six years. As the South Asian nation weathers the worst financial crisis in seven decades, people are wanting to leave.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

