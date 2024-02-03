trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717392
ED arrested Bhanu Pratap Prasad in Hemant Soren case

|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
ED has arrested Bhanu Pratap Prasad in Hemant Soren case. On the petition of ED, he was produced in the court on production warrant. The remand petition will be heard on Monday.

