ED complaint against Kejriwal will be heard in the court today

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
ED has sent 5 summons to CM Arvind for questioning in the liquor policy scam case in Delhi. But, Kejriwal has not yet appeared before the ED. In such a situation, ED had now filed a complaint in the court regarding this. This matter is to be heard in the court today.

