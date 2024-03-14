NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED conducts raid at SP Leader Gayatri Prajapati House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us
ED raids are being conducted at house of SP Leader Gayatri Prajapati and her close aids. These raids are being conducted at several locations including Lucknow, Amethi in money laundering cases.

All Videos

Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
Play Icon07:07
Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
Play Icon35:51
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
Play Icon02:49
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today
Play Icon04:17
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today
Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today
Play Icon01:39
Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today

Trending Videos

Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
play icon7:7
Bihar makes decision on seat sharing formula
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
play icon35:51
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Amit Shah
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
play icon2:49
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today
play icon4:17
Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today
Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today
play icon1:39
Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today