ED files complaint in court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
ED on Kejriwal: ED filed a complaint in the court against Chief Minister CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. The ED has filed a complaint in the Rouse Avenue Court after he failed to appear despite the eighth summons from the ED. Now Rouse Avenue Court will hear this matter. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

