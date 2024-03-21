Advertisement
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for 9th time

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for 9th time. The summon has been issued in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case. The question arises whether Kejriwal will appear before ED on the 9th summon today?

