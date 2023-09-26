trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667351
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Mid Day Meal Ghotala: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action in Rajasthan and is raiding the house of Ashok Gehlot's minister Rajendra Yadav in Kotputli. It is being told that action has been taken against the companies associated with Rajendra Yadav. Let us tell you that before this the Income Tax Department had raided the house of Rajendra Yadav about 3-4 months ago.
