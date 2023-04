videoDetails

ED raids BYJU's CEO's house and office, raids at 3 locations in Bengaluru | breaking news

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

BYJU'S CEO Ravindran Byju is not taking the name of reducing his difficulties. ED raided BYJU'S premises and seized incriminating documents and digital data from there.