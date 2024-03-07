NewsVideos
ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki: ED raids Irfan Solanki's house in Kanpur

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki: ED's big action has come to light at Irfan Solanki's house. ED has raided Irfan Solanki's house in Kanpur. ED has raided the house of Samajwadi Party MLA and his brother. Know in detail in this report in which case ED has raided.

