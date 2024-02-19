trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722733
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal: 'If Section 45 is abolished, half of BJP will be destroyed', says Kejriwal

|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal: Kejriwal has attacked BJP regarding ED's action. ED will interrogate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today. The investigating agency had issued the sixth summons on February 17. However, this summons was issued after the intervention of the court.

All Videos

Fire In Shahbad Dairy: No Injuries, 130 Homes Lost
Play Icon00:29
Fire In Shahbad Dairy: No Injuries, 130 Homes Lost
Rahul Gandhi to hold Nyay Yatra in Amethi today
Play Icon01:14
Rahul Gandhi to hold Nyay Yatra in Amethi today
Farmer Protest Update: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with Centre
Play Icon05:15
Farmer Protest Update: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with Centre
PM Modi to be on Sambhal Visit today
Play Icon02:41
PM Modi to be on Sambhal Visit today
Chandigarh Three Mayor Resigns Before Supreme Court Hearing
Play Icon03:10
Chandigarh Three Mayor Resigns Before Supreme Court Hearing

Trending Videos

Fire In Shahbad Dairy: No Injuries, 130 Homes Lost
play icon0:29
Fire In Shahbad Dairy: No Injuries, 130 Homes Lost
Rahul Gandhi to hold Nyay Yatra in Amethi today
play icon1:14
Rahul Gandhi to hold Nyay Yatra in Amethi today
Farmer Protest Update: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with Centre
play icon5:15
Farmer Protest Update: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with Centre
PM Modi to be on Sambhal Visit today
play icon2:41
PM Modi to be on Sambhal Visit today
Chandigarh Three Mayor Resigns Before Supreme Court Hearing
play icon3:10
Chandigarh Three Mayor Resigns Before Supreme Court Hearing