videoDetails

ED's big statement on MP Sanjay Singh!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has given a big statement on MP Sanjay Singh. ED said that Sanjay Singh's name has been written by mistake at one place. For this mistake, rectification application has been given 15 days in advance.