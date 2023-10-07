trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671967
ED's biggest revelation on Sanjay Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
Now ED has started cracking down on those close to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor scam. Today ED called Sanjay Singh's associate Sarvesh Mishra for questioning. Next turn is of Vivek Tyagi and Kanwarbir Singh. To investigate the claims of Dinesh Arora, ED can interrogate Sanjay Singh, Sarvesh, Vivek and Kanwarbir by making them sit face to face.
