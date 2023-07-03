trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630071
“Eknath Shinde is being removed…” Sanjay Raut predicts after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joins Maha Govt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
A day after NCP Leader Ajit Pawar joined Maharashtra Government and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of state, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut on July 03 predicted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified.
