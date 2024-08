videoDetails

Election Commission to hold Press Conference at 3 PM today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Assembly Election Date Announcement 2024: Today the Election Commission can make a big announcement regarding the election dates. The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 3 pm. Election dates may be announced for Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana and Maharashtra. During the press conference, the Election Commission can announce in how many phases the elections will be held and what will be the dates.