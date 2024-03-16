NewsVideos
Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April, Counting of votes on 4th June

Mar 16, 2024
Lok Sabha Election Date Announced: Election Commission has announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections 2024. This press conference regarding Lok Sabha elections was held in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections. Let's see, when will the Lok Sabha elections start? Lok Sabha elections will be held in how many phases? When will the results of Lok Sabha elections come? How many states will have assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha elections? See what information was given by Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the press conference of the Election Commission on Lok Sabha elections.

