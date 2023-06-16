NewsVideos
videoDetails

Electric Poles and trees broken as Biparjpoy hits Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Biparjoy storm hit the coastal areas of Gujarat. In many areas, strong winds blew at a speed of 115 to 125 kilometers per hour. Due to the effect of the storm, the clouds also rained heavily. Biparjoy storm has caused huge damage in many districts of Gujarat. More than five hundred trees have been uprooted in the stormy winds. Electricity has failed in 940 villages.

