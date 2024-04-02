Advertisement
Emergency runway ready in Anantnag's Bijbehara

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Kashmir IAF Emergency Landing Airstrip Inauguration: A three and a half kilometer long emergency runway has been prepared on the national highway in Kashmir's Anantnag. Trial will be conducted on this runway on Monday and all preparations for this have been completed.

