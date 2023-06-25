NewsVideos
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
BJP is celebrating 48th anniversary of Emergency today, what happened on that night of Emergency, see in this special report of ours

Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
play icon4:31
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
play icon1:20
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
Delhi Sakshi Death: After Sakshi's death, husband and father raised questions on railway arrangements
play icon16:42
Delhi Sakshi Death: After Sakshi's death, husband and father raised questions on railway arrangements
Muslims hugged PM Modi in Al Hakim Mosque!
play icon8:38
Muslims hugged PM Modi in Al Hakim Mosque!
Gurugram's Waterlogging Caused Traffic Snarls In Several Areas
play icon1:40
Gurugram's Waterlogging Caused Traffic Snarls In Several Areas

