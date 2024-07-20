videoDetails

Employee files FIR against Jamia Millia Islamia 3 people for casteist insult, attempts of forced conversion

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

To The Point: The controversy over Maulana Tauqeer Raza's conversion had not even subsided when an allegation of conversion has surfaced from Delhi's Jamia University. An employee has filed a complaint in the police station against 3 people for casteist remarks, discrimination and pressure for forced conversion, which the university administration has termed as baseless. The question is how much strength is there in the accused's complaint. Is a school of conversion really running in the temple of education?