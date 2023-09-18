trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664011
Encounter between police and Naxalites in Balaghat, huge quantity of explosives recovered

Sep 18, 2023
Balaghat Encounter: There has been an encounter between police and Naxalites in Balaghat, police have recovered a huge quantity of explosives from the Naxalites. Let us tell you that 10-12 Naxalites had opened fire on the Hawk Force team that had gone out for search.
