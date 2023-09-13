trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661998
Encounter continues in Anantnag, 2 army officers injured in Kokernag

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The encounter between security forces and terrorists continues in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The news of 3 injuries including 2 officers has come to light in Kokernag, Anantnag. The injured have been airlifted. A joint team of police and army is conducting a search operation in the area.
