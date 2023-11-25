trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692053
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor

|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Prayagraj Breaking: Police has encountered the B.Tech student accused of attacking the bus driver-conductor. The accused was shot in the leg in Police encounter. Let us tell you that a B.Tech student had attacked the bus driver and conductor with a chopper.
