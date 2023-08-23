trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652647
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ex ISRO Chief EXCLUSIVE on Zee News: What did K Sivan say on Chandrayaan-3 landing? Vikram Lander

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing: August 23 is going to prove to be a special day not only for ISRO but also for India. Eyes are on Chandrayaan 3 mission. K Sivan, who was the hero of Chandrayaan 2 mission in 2019, has a special conversation with Zee News.
Follow Us

All Videos

MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon3:5
MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
play icon1:45
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
play icon1:4
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing, Let’s Know 10 Unknown Facts About The Lunar Mission
play icon2:19
Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing, Let’s Know 10 Unknown Facts About The Lunar Mission
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO
play icon5:17
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO

Trending Videos

MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon3:5
MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
play icon1:45
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
play icon1:4
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing, Let’s Know 10 Unknown Facts About The Lunar Mission
play icon2:19
Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing, Let’s Know 10 Unknown Facts About The Lunar Mission
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO
play icon5:17
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO
Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 2,Chandrayaan,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 isro,isro chandrayaan 3,india chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,chandrayaan lander,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 details,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 animation,chandrayaan 3 vs luna 25,chandrayaan 3 latest news,chandrayaan 3 live update,chandrayaan 3 information,chandrayaan 3 launch video,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,