Ex-Jailer of Naini Jail Captain SK Pandey Exposes Dominance of Atiq Ahmad

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Days after gangster Atiq and his brother Ashraf were killed on camera by 3 assailants, former jailer exposed Atiq’s hooliganism. Ex Superintendent of Prayagraj Naini Jail, Captain SK Pandey revealed Atiq’s dominance in the jail during his service. He said that Atiq Ahmed threatened him to get himself transferred within 30 days else he would be killed.