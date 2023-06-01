NewsVideos
EXCLUSIVE | Essel Group will be debt-free soon: Chairman Subhash Chandra to Anil Singhvi

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Dr Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of the Essel Group, in an exclusive interaction with Zee Business' Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, said the group will soon become debt-free.

