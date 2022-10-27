NewsVideos

Exclusive from Sydney: Fans excited for the IND vs NED match

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
India to face Netherlands at SCG. Fans are excited about the India-Netherlands battle. Reactions from outside Sydney Cricket Ground.

WATCH: Meet the new British PM Rishi Sunak's family in India
WATCH: Meet the new British PM Rishi Sunak's family in India
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma elected to bat after winning the toss
6:37
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma elected to bat after winning the toss
Landfill Site: Kejriwal reached Ghazipur landfill site amid uproar
16:52
Landfill Site: Kejriwal reached Ghazipur landfill site amid uproar
'Rashi Sanook' Joe Biden makes embarrassing jibe over UK PM's name: This is how twitterati's reacted
'Rashi Sanook' Joe Biden makes embarrassing jibe over UK PM's name: This is how twitterati's reacted
Namaste India: The culprit of the attack in Iran's mosque found
2:15
Namaste India: The culprit of the attack in Iran's mosque found

