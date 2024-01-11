trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708779
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Exclusive Ground Report from Lakshadweep Amid Maldives Row

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
The dispute between India and Maldives is increasing. Indians boycotted Maldives after derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lakshadweep, the place whose pictures are troubling the entire Maldives. PM Modi had also shared the video of Lakshadweep. Today we take you to the exact place of beautiful Lakshadweep where PM Modi reached and did snorkeling.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
Play Icon34:4
Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
Play Icon8:58
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Play Icon6:58
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
Play Icon6:19
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
play icon34:4
Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
play icon8:58
Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
play icon6:58
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
play icon6:19
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express
play icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express
maldives india,maldives on india,maldives mp on india,Maldives,boycott maldives trends in india,boycott maldives,india maldives relations,maldives minister on india,indai vs maldives,maldives vs lakshadweep,India Maldives,India Vs Maldives,lakshadweep vs maldives,maldives india tensions,maldives vs india,maldives mp on lakshadweep,India,maldives news,india maldives conflict,maldives india ties,maldives india issue,maldives reaction on lakshadweep,