EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan. He said that on my visit to Jaipur in Rajasthan, everyone's face blossomed here with the success of Chandrayaan, it was the cheapest and most successful mission, America-Russia-China were able to do this work, but we were alone at the South Pole. have arrived.
