NewsVideos
videoDetails

Exclusive Interview With Frederic Bertrand, CEO & Team Principal, Mahindra Racing

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Mahindra Racing is the sole Indian OEM to participate in the Formula E championship, an all-electric form of the motorsport. We recently visited the Mahindra Racing facility, along with Mahindra Advanced Design Engineering centre in Branbury, Coventry region of the United Kingdom and got a chance to meet Frederic Bertrand, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing and discuss all things Formula E with him.

All Videos

Exclusive Interview with Lord Dominic Johnson, UK Minister Of State, Department For Business & Trade
play icon3:46
Exclusive Interview with Lord Dominic Johnson, UK Minister Of State, Department For Business & Trade
Taal Thok Ke: Anoop Jalota-Ramanand Sagar ji fed everyone desi ghee, people will not eat dalda
play icon9:7
Taal Thok Ke: Anoop Jalota-Ramanand Sagar ji fed everyone desi ghee, people will not eat dalda
Taal Thok Ke: Actor Sunil Lahiri said – calling it Ramayana is not right for the sentiments of the countrymen
play icon7:38
Taal Thok Ke: Actor Sunil Lahiri said – calling it Ramayana is not right for the sentiments of the countrymen
On Adipurush, film actor Mukesh Khanna said that seeing this film, children are saying Bhri, liked the comedy.
play icon9:50
On Adipurush, film actor Mukesh Khanna said that seeing this film, children are saying Bhri, liked the comedy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Dehradun For ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’
play icon0:58
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Dehradun For ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’

Trending Videos

Exclusive Interview with Lord Dominic Johnson, UK Minister Of State, Department For Business & Trade
play icon3:46
Exclusive Interview with Lord Dominic Johnson, UK Minister Of State, Department For Business & Trade
Taal Thok Ke: Anoop Jalota-Ramanand Sagar ji fed everyone desi ghee, people will not eat dalda
play icon9:7
Taal Thok Ke: Anoop Jalota-Ramanand Sagar ji fed everyone desi ghee, people will not eat dalda
Taal Thok Ke: Actor Sunil Lahiri said – calling it Ramayana is not right for the sentiments of the countrymen
play icon7:38
Taal Thok Ke: Actor Sunil Lahiri said – calling it Ramayana is not right for the sentiments of the countrymen
On Adipurush, film actor Mukesh Khanna said that seeing this film, children are saying Bhri, liked the comedy.
play icon9:50
On Adipurush, film actor Mukesh Khanna said that seeing this film, children are saying Bhri, liked the comedy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Dehradun For ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’
play icon0:58
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Dehradun For ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’