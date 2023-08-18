trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650303
EXCLUSIVE pictures of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Ram Mandir Update: New pictures of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya came in front... 10 feet high pillars of the first floor were seen ready... Now the roof will be put up. Ram Lala will sit in the grand temple in January 2024. See the beautiful picture of Ram Lala's temple sitting at home.

Take a look at the High-Tech Futuristic G20 Health Summit in Gujarat, Visitors Amazed
play icon2:5
Take a look at the High-Tech Futuristic G20 Health Summit in Gujarat, Visitors Amazed
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:9
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Hariyali Teej is celebrated?
play icon5:29
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Hariyali Teej is celebrated?
Will the situation be like Joshimath? Flood, rain and landslide washed away people
play icon0:38
Will the situation be like Joshimath? Flood, rain and landslide washed away people
Big accident in Ranchi
play icon1:19
Big accident in Ranchi

Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir construction